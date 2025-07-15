Tunisia Pavilion: Partnership in Innovation, Science, and Technology for Saving Lives

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Tunisia pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Jasmine and Mosaics Lure Visitors to the Jewel of North Africa

Tunisia, on northern Africa’s Mediterranean coast, boasts beaches and beautiful coral reefs, along with many world heritage archaeological sites, such as the ancient trading port of Carthage. The beautiful Tunisia pavilion epitomizes the country’s sobriquet, Jewel of North Africa, featuring colorful traditional mosaics and jasmine, the national flower.

When visitors step into the pavilion, they are enveloped in the sweet floral fragrance. The interior walls are filled with mosaic pictures and video footage which depict legendary Queen Elissa’s founding of Carthage, the history of General Hannibal’s campaign against Rome, landscapes of the Sahara, in the south of the country, and representations of Tunisia’s modern scientific technologies.

The pavilion’s souvenir shop offers Tunisian products, including a range of carpets with intricate geometric patterns, colorful tableware, jasmine aromatic oil, and natural soap. It will surely arouse a longing to visit Tunisia.

The Tunisia pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. ( See the official map for details.) Tunisia marks its national day on Wednesday, August 13, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)