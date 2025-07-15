Vietnam Pavilion: An Inclusive Society Where People Are Centered

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Vietnam pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Alluring Traditional Costumes, Musical Instruments and Culture

The Vietnam pavilion opened on April 30, 2025, the long-awaited fiftieth anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Inside the pavilion, whose ceiling is decorated with pictures of traditional lanterns, visitors are greeted by women dressed in traditional ao dai. Displays use projection mapping and 3D technologies to reproduce Vietnam’s alluring culture, including folk costumes and traditional products.

A highlight is Vietnamese water puppetry, with a history of over 100 years. In four exquisite shows each day, accompanied by music performed on traditional instruments, the puppets move as if they are producing the sounds.

The Vietnam pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. ( See the official map for details.) Vietnam marks its national day on Tuesday, September 9, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)



(© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)