Algeria Pavilion: Discover the Lights of Algeria

The Algeria Pavilion at the Osaka Expo introduces the country’s more than 3,000 years of history.

A Long History and a Vision of a Bright Future

Algeria, the largest country on the African continent, has more than 3,000 years of history, dating back to the indigenous Berber people. The Sahara Desert stretches out across its interior, dotted with archaeological sites like Tassili n’Ajjer, a World Heritage Site that has Paleolithic rock engravings. With its northern border running along the Mediterranean Sea, the country has also been influenced by Europe and western Asia.

The pavilion, inscribed with the words Lights of Algeria on the façade, promotes the seven World Heritage Sites and beautiful landscapes that can be found in this country. Stone tools from around 2.4 million years ago and ancient jewelry adorned with silver and coral tell the story of Algeria’s long history. Visitors can enjoy a video display navigated by an AI guide in the form of a young girl called Nour, whose name means ‘light’ in Arabic. Learn about the heritage of ancient civilizations, modern society with its excellent medical care and education, as well as future-oriented initiatives like desert greening.

The Algerian pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Algeria marks its national day on Thursday, July 10, at the Expo National Day Hall.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)