Mozambique Pavilion: Expanding Horizons

The Osaka Expo’s Mozambique Pavilion presents the country’s scenery and culture.

The Attraction of Beautiful Seas and Colorful Patterns

Located in the southeastern part of Africa, the amazing coastline of Mozambique stretches for 2,500 kilometers along the Indian Ocean. Visitors are greeted by panoramic beach scenes and the inscription Expanding Horizons on the pavilion’s exterior, while inside videos of dolphins swimming in the ocean give rise to a desire to visit this tropical paradise.

The walls leading into the exhibition space are decorated with vividly colored paisley and floral patterns. At the center of the space is a bench modeled like a sailing ship, from which visitors can view introductions to marine research and other SDG-related initiatives displayed on the surrounding LCD monitors and panels. Cutting-edge technology can also be experienced, such as a walking aid device that uses vibrations to warn visually impaired people of obstacles. Don’t forget to stop by the crafts goods display and sales area, which includes capulana, traditional Mozambique cloth printed with gorgeous patterns.

The Mozambique pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Mozambique marks its national day on Monday, June 16, at the Expo National Day Hall.



An exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)