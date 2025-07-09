Senegal Pavilion: Connecting People Toward Sustainable and Equitable Development

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Senegal Pavilion at the Osaka Expo highlights the industry and culture of the West African nation.

Rising Toward the Future

The theme of the Senegal pavilion is “a hub connecting people toward sustainable and equitable development.” Videos and display panels highlight the country’s current major industries, along with their development goals up to 2050, and introduce the prestigious Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which will be the first ever Olympic event to be held on the African continent.

Visitors can also enjoy a goods fair of brightly colored snakeskin and crocodile leather products, as well as sample food and drink items made with Senegal’s renowned fruit, the madd.

Before leaving the pavilion, be sure to take a look at the two landscape paintings hanging overhead. The one on the left depicts Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where three million migratory birds of 365 species rest their wings, while the one on the right is of Gorée Island, once a main trading point for slaves. This island, on which the buildings of former slave houses still stand, is a World Heritage site that serves as a reminder of human tragedy. Here at the pavilion, visitors can sense Senegal’s determination to spread its wings toward the future, without forgetting the suffering of the past.

The Senegal pavilion is located in the Connecting Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Senegal marks its national day on Monday, August 25, at the Expo National Day Hall.



An exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)