The International Organization Pavilion at the Osaka Expo showcases the work of five varied international organizations.

A Focus on Furthering Humanity Beyond Borders

Five international organizations are participating as co-exhibitors at the Osaka Expo: the World Expo Museum, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), International Solar Alliance, ITER, and the International Science and Technology Center.

The World Expo Museum, which opened on the former site of the 2010 Shanghai Expo, is the only museum in the world to have been authorized by the Bureau International des Expositions to present information about past Expos. The museum’s exhibition area features a giant LCD screen and a 20-screen multi-monitor setup, showcasing the history of the World Expo right from its start back in London, 1851.

ASEAN aims at promoting the attractiveness of its ten member countries, including a virtual reality experience for the various World Heritage sites across the region. A special stamp rally is also being held, encouraging visitors to make their way around all the ASEAN country pavilions to collect a stamp at each one.

For the International Solar Alliance, which has more than 90 member countries, explanatory panels and videos are used to emphasize the importance of solar energy in future society.

ITER, meanwhile, compromising seven countries and regions, features a model of a fusion reactor and CGI to provide an explanation on the future of energy.

Finally, visitors to the exhibit for the International Science and Technology Center can see videos and use touch panels to learn about the collaborative efforts of the nine member countries and the EU toward the goal of preventing the proliferation of technology related to weapons of mass destruction.

The International Organization pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) National days take place at the Expo National Day Hall. The assigned days are Sunday, July 13 for ITER, Friday, August 8 for the ASEAN, and Wednesday August 27 for ISTC.



An exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)