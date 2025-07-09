Angola Pavilion: Education for Health

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

The Osaka Expo’s Angola Pavilion introduces health-related topics from the country, including the people who are working to tackle issues.

The Rhythm and Beat of Life

The pavilion for Angola, located on the southwestern coast of Africa, finally fully opened on June 26, after having been closed since the Expo opened on April 13, due to technical reasons. The theme, displayed on the façade in kanji, is “Health Education,” conveying the wisdom and culture of protecting people’s lives and livelihoods.

As visitors step inside, guided by the beat of tribal drums, they will be fascinated by the traditional crafts and folk costumes, and put into a festive mood with the song and dance performances. Screening in the theater is a documentary about a woman who was saved from malaria as a child and went on to become a healthcare worker. This attractive exhibition introduces the challenges facing Angola, such as infectious disease control, improving child nutrition, and providing remote medical support. It also introduces the people who are tackling these issues, letting visitors feel the “energy of life” with their whole body.

The Angola pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Angola marks its national day on Tuesday, July 29, at the Expo National Day Hall.



An exterior view of the pavilion. (© Nippon.com)



The Angola Pavilion is in the Saving Lives zone. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)