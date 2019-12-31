Sobakura: A Hakodate Noodle Shop to Be Savored

Travel

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Sobakura, a small noodle shop at the base of Mount Hakodate, overlooks the town’s scenic port. Years ago, Kobayashi Atsuhiko, the shop’s owner, worked for a firm that sent him for a stint at a branch office in the Aizu area of western Fukushima Prefecture. While there, he developed a taste for the local jūwari soba, noodles made solely with buckwheat flour. Kobayashi now uses the same delicate Aizu flour at Sobakura; his wife, a former teacher at a culinary school, learned from an older woman in the neighborhood how to work the finicky powder by hand into noodles.

Sobakura (2019).
Sobakura (2019).

Kobayashi set up Sobakura in his family’s home, a noble structure that has stood on the spot since 1895. The rooms of the house-cum-noodle-shop are decorated with family heirlooms, including folding screens depicting the different animals of the zodiac painted by Kobayashi’s great-grandfather.

A household shrine overlooks the dining area.
A household shrine overlooks the dining area.

I order kamoseiro—noodles served on a bamboo mat with a rich dipping sauce containing duck meat and sliced leeks. The dish is scrumptious to look at, but capturing the mouth-watering allure of the soba in black and white is far from “duck soup.” The more I fiddle, trying to get the perfect shot, the dryer the noodles become. Finally, I set down my camera and commence to eat, drowning the noodles in the rich broth and slurping down the lot. After my third visit to the restaurant, I am content I have the perfect shot. I laid out more on the endeavor than I had expected—Kobayashi did not seem to mind—but for such wonderful food and atmosphere, this was yen well spent.

Kamoseiro and decorative folding screens.
Kamoseiro and decorative folding screens.

Sobakura

Access: Five minutes from the Hakodate-dokku-mae stop on the Hakodate City Tram.

(Click to see map)

tourism Hokkaidō Hakodate photography soba Northern Japan in Black and White