Roughhousing with the Deity: Three Festivals in Ishikawa, Kumamoto, and Shiga Prefectures
The Rougher the Better
In a typical Japanese matsuri, a deity is carried from its shrine and placed in a mikoshi, often an elaborately decorated portable shrine. Borne by parishioners, the mikoshi makes the rounds of the neighborhood and receives the prayers of the people under the deity’s protection. But in some festivals, the mikoshi are treated with rough reverence. Here we introduce three prominent examples.
Ushitsu Abare Matsuri
(First Friday and Saturday of July, Noto-chō, Ishikawa Prefecture)
Every summer and autumn, over 200 communities across Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture hold matsuri featuring towering kiriko, floats carrying elongated paper lanterns.
The first of these kiriko festivals is the Ushitsu Abare Matsuri, held in early July in the northern part of the peninsula.
The festival traces its origins to the seventeenth century, when an epidemic spread through the region. In response, a protective deity from Kyoto’s Gionsha (now Yasaka Shrine) was enshrined to ward off misfortune, and a festival was held to pray for relief. When the epidemic subsided, the villagers paraded kiriko through the community to express their gratitude.
The first day of the festival features a parade of 30 to 40 kiriko through the streets. On the second day, the floats precede the two mikoshi that are the main attraction of the event. The mikoshi carry the spirit of Susano-o, the most unruly and impetuous deity in the Shintō pantheon, and pass through the neighborhoods to drive away evil spirits.
As the mikoshi are returned to the shrine, the bearers shout in unison and throw them to the ground, into a river, and even into the sea. It is believed that this rough treatment pleases the wild deity and increases his sacred power. All the while, the kiriko move around the battered mikoshi, adding to the festival’s energy.
The festival reaches its climax when sparks from the torch rain down on the bearers, and their excitement builds to a frenzy. They throw the mikoshi into the flames again and again, slam them to the ground, and climb atop them.
By the time the mikoshi return to the shrine late at night, they are scorched and their roofs often broken. But no matter how battered the mikoshi are, they are painstakingly repaired every year, part by part. This perseverance is a symbol of the community’s resilience as it continues its path to recovery from the devastating January 1, 2024, Noto earthquake.
Ohoshi Matsuri
(October 30, Mashiki, Nishihara, and Kikuyō, Kumamoto Prefecture)
Twelve neighborhoods in Mashiki, Kikuyō, and Nishihara in the western foothills of Mount Aso take turns hosting the Ohoshi Matsuri, centered on Tsumori Shrine in the town of Mashiki. Each year, one community is designated to build a temporary repository for Ohoshi, the shrine’s object of worship. Transported in a mikoshi, the deity is carried to the next community. The route and destination of this unusual festival vary each year, with each community taking its turn once every 12 years.
But what happens along the way is hardly typical. As the mikoshi makes its journey, bearers deliberately fling the mikoshi onto the road or into nearby fields.
The gūji, or shrine priest, then steps forward to inspect the damaged mikoshi, shouting “Mada, mada” (Not yet, not yet). The mikoshi is then thrown into the air two or three more times, crashing loudly to the ground each time. Finally, when the gūji declares “Kore made” (That’s enough!), the mikoshi is handed over to the next community.
The origins of the festival are unclear, but oral tradition holds that descended from the heavens near Tsumori Shrine and visited each of the 12 communities in turn, every second year. Today, the rough handling the mikoshi is said to express the villagers’ sorrow at the deity’s departure and the happiness the deity feels at their devotion. The cost of repairing the mikoshi, which can reach \1 million, is borne by the receiving community.
Iba no Sakakudashi Matsuri
(May 4, Iba, Shiga Prefecture)
The 432-meter-tall Mount Kinugasa rises above Iba, a neighborhood in the city of Higashi Ōmi on the eastern shore of Lake Biwa. Midway down the mountain stands Sanpōsan Shrine, known for the Sakakudashi, a dramatic 850-year-old ritual where a mikoshi is slid down a steep, rocky slope.
From the torii gate at the foot of the slope, the shrine’s approach appears like a cliff that can only be climbed on all fours. The path to the main shrine stretches 503 meters with a vertical difference of 175 meters. The mikoshi is hauled up the day before the festival and waits at the top to begin its perilous descent.
On festival day, a teenage boy rides in front of the mikoshi as it is slid down the slope. There is a 6-meter stretch with an especially steep incline, and the crew must tightly hold on to the rope to prevent the mikoshi from overturning. When the mikoshi reaches the torii at the foot of the hill, the waiting crowd erupts into cheers for the courage of the crew young participants.
(Originally published in Japanese. Dates given are those on which the festivals are usually held. Banner photo: The mikoshi is burned in flames in Ishikawa’s Ushitsu Abare Matsuri. © Haga Library.)