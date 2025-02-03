Spectacular Plum Blossoms Brighten Kamakura’s Shrines and Temples

Kamakura Wandering

The former capital of Kamakura is a perfect setting for plum blossoms, which bring the city to blooming life from the end of January through until early March.

Plum Blossoms Herald Spring in Japan

While cherry blossoms are often seen as the quintessential Japanese flower, the plum blossom once signaled the arrival of spring. Introduced from China around 1,500 years ago, plums were already cherished as ornamental trees in the Nara period (710–794) appearing in many classic waka poems. By the Kamakura period (1185–1333), these fragrant blossoms had become beloved by samurai and commoners alike.

In Kamakura, plum blossoms begin to bloom from late January through mid-March, marking a seasonal transition and delighting visitors on their strolls through the historic city.



The worship hall of Egara Tenjin Shrine, located northeast of Minamoto no Yoritomo’s former residence. (© Harada Hiroshi)

Among the most famous places to enjoy these flowers is Egara Tenjin Shrine, where Minamoto no Yoritomo was enshrined as a guardian against evil when the Kamakura shogunate was established. It is considered one of Japan’s three great Tenjin shrines, alongside Dazaifu Tenmangū in Fukuoka and Kitano Tenmangū in Kyoto.

The deity enshrined here, Sugawara no Michizane, was a distinguished scholar and statesman of the Heian period (794–1185), known for his deep love of plum blossoms. As a result, nearly every Tenjin shrine across Japan—numbering around 12,000—features plum trees. At Egara Tenjin, over 100 trees bloom, but the most striking are the pair sporting red and white blossoms that stand before the worship hall. Since the peak season coincides with Japan’s university entrance exams, students and their families flock to the shrine to pray for academic success, tying countless ema (wooden prayer plaques) to the shrine’s grounds.



Plum blossoms at Zuisenji during peak season. (© Harada Hiroshi)

For temple gardens, Zuisenji is a must-visit, located near Egara Tenjin. During peak bloom, the entrance to the temple offers a breathtaking view of the entire mountain seemingly covered in plum blossoms. Thanks to the diverse varieties cultivated here, the blooming period lasts longer than many other sites.

One of the temple’s most treasured blossoms is the ōbai (golden plum), which has stood in front of the main hall since the Edo period (1603–1868). Its delicate pale-yellow flowers make it a rare sight, and the tree is famous for having been named by Makino Tomitarō, a renowned botanist known as “the father of Japanese botany.

The rare golden plum ōbai at Zuisenji, a designated natural monument of Kamakura. (© Harada Hiroshi)

Plum Blossoms throughout Kamakura

One of the largest plum groves in the city is at Jūniso Orchard, tucked away along the ancient Asahina Pass, which connects Kamakura eastwards to Kanazawa in Yokohama. The orchard, which also cultivates chestnuts and yuzu, offers the general public a panoramic view of its sprawling white plum trees.



Jūniso Orchard, home to 400 plum trees, protected by the Kamakura Preservation Society. (© Harada Hiroshi)

For those seeking a hidden gem, the Nagoe Pass in southeastern Kamakura offers a truly breathtaking scene. A short hike up a narrow mountain path near the Nagoezaka railroad crossing on the JR Yokosuka Line rewards visitors with an astonishing sight—white plum blossoms in the foreground, the grand roof of Chōshōji Temple in the middle, and the majestic Mount Fuji towering in the background. It is a secluded spot where one can take in the spectacle undisturbed.



Stunning view from Nagoe Pass. (© Harada Hiroshi)

Finally, no discussion of Kamakura’s plum blossoms would be complete without mentioning the temple of Hasedera, located near the famous Great Buddha of Kamakura. Around 40 plum varieties bloom throughout the temple grounds. Unlike other sites, Hasedera hosts a plum blossom festival from early February to early March, featuring the city’s only nighttime illumination of the trees. The soft glow of the flowers in the evening light creates a magical, dreamlike atmosphere.

Hasedera, Kamakura’s only nighttime plum blossom viewing spot. (© Harada Hiroshi)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The weeping plum blossoms of Hasedera. © Harada Hiroshi.)