Cooling Goods for Getting Through Japan’s Hot Summer

Stay Cool

It’s summer in Japan. It’s hot. But as temperatures get more brutal each year, companies get more creative in coming up with tools to help residents beat the heat. A look at some of the most popular cooling goods on sale today.

Neck Coolers

Reasonably priced and battery-free, neck coolers are a handy way to keep the heat at bay. They follow the same basic principle of ice packs for food, but are filled with a special liquid material that freezes at 28° Celsius in the most common types. This can be refrozen through immersion in cold water or simply by being in an air-conditioned room, so even if the neck cooler warms up while out and about, it can recover while in a café or other indoor space.

Many users refrigerate or freeze these devices before use, but even at higher room temperatures, they can bring relief by cooling the neck and its major blood vessels, efficiently lowering body temperature. When used at less chilly temperatures, they are safe for children and the elderly as well.



Neck coolers are a common sight across Japan this year. (© Pixta)

Portable Fans

First popular in China and South Korea, portable fans started to catch on in Japan around 2018. Initially, they were just miniature versions of standard fans, but they have gradually evolved to include new features. Last year, fans equipped with “cooling plates” created a buzz. These are metal plates that use Peltier cooling technology to rapidly bring the temperature down by around 13° Celsius when applied to the neck, working in powerful combination with the breeze from the fan.



A fan with a round cooling plate (left) and a hands-free fan that can be affixed to a parasol or backpack strap. (Courtesy Elecom)

Cooling Towels and Wipes

To lose that sweaty feeling after getting to the station, office, or school, many people use cooling towels or wipes that not only remove the sweat but also provide evaporative cooling through their alcohol component. They typically also contain menthol or similar ingredients with a refreshing fragrance. This is a simple way to bounce back from time spent in the heat, but may not be suitable for children or other people with sensitive skin.



A range of cooling towels and wipes available at convenience stores or drug stores around town. (© Nippon.com)

