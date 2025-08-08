Autumnal Equinox Day (Japan’s National Holidays)

Guideto Japan

The period around Autumnal Equinox Day in late September is traditionally a time for Japanese people to visit family graves and honor ancestors.

Honoring Ancestors

Autumnal Equinox Day is the seasonal counterpart to Vernal Equinox Day in the spring and is observed as a national holiday in Japan. Since the date is determined each year through calculations by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, it varies slightly but typically falls around September 23. The equinox marks the day when daylight and nighttime are roughly equal in length. In Buddhism, the three days before and after the equinox, together with the equinox itself, make up a seven-day period known as Higan.

In Buddhist teachings, Higan (literally the “distant shore”) originally referred to the ideal state one strives for through enlightenment. Scriptures describe the Pure Land of paradise as lying “in the west,” and the Pure Land is believed to be closest when the sun rises due east and sets due west at the equinoxes. This led to the belief that spiritual practices and ancestral offerings on these days were especially effective, which is why many people visit family graves during this period.



Visiting the graves of one’s ancestors. (© Pixta)

At the autumnal equinox each year, the imperial household holds the Kōreisai, a ceremony honoring the spirits of past emperors and imperial family members. For all these reasons, Autumnal Equinox Day is a day to honor ancestors and remember those who have passed.

The vivid red higanbana, or red spider lily, is named for the time of year it blooms—translating literally as “Higan flower.” In Japan, it is often associated with grave visits, giving it a somber or ominous reputation. However, in Buddhist tradition, it is considered a sacred flower. Clusters of these striking red blooms can be seen lining rice field paths, riversides, and parks. As they begin to appear, the heat of summer gives way to the cool, crisp air of autumn.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Red spider lilies bloom. © Pixta.)