New Year’s Day (Japan’s National Holidays)

New Year’s Day is a time of tradition in Japan when many people enjoy auspicious dishes and receive greeting cards from friends and relatives.

January 1 is known as Ganjitsu (New Year’s Day), which is a national holiday in Japan. Across the country, a variety of traditional events are held to celebrate through Shōgatsu, the New Year season, which is considered to last until January 7 or 15, depending on the area. While only January 1 is an official holiday, most government offices and many companies close from December 29 to January 3.

The New Year period is rich with customs that feel quintessentially Japanese. Families gather to enjoy auspicious dishes known as osechi ryōri. There is also the custom of otoshidama, in which adults give children cash in special envelopes. In many regions, nengajō, New Year’s greeting cards, arrive on the morning of January 1, conveying gratitude for the past year and wishes for the year ahead. While the spread of social media and email, along with rising postage costs, has led to a decline in the practice, many people continue to send nengajō, valuing the warmth of handwritten messages.

As soon as the New Year begins, many people head out for hatsumōde, the first shrine or temple visit of the year, which can result in major crowds. In the greater Tokyo area, popular destinations include Meiji Jingū and Sensōji in Tokyo, Naritasan Shinshōji in Chiba Prefecture, and Tsurugaoka Hachimangū in Kanagawa. The custom of viewing the first sunrise of the year (hatsuhinode) also remains strong, with well-known spots such as Tokyo Skytree, Mount Takao in Tokyo, and Cape Inubōsaki in Chiba. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways even operate special flights that allow passengers to watch the first sunrise from the air, though applications far exceed capacity each year, making reservations available only by lottery.

