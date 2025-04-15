“Nishiki-e” Exhibition: Satirical Art Reflecting Turbulent Times in Late Edo and Early Meiji

Guideto Japan

An exhibit of ukiyo-e depicting Japan’s tumultuous period of modernization, spanning the late Edo period and the early Meiji, is running through May at the National Museum of Japanese History in Sakura, Chiba.

Nishiki-e — More Than Just Sharaku and Utamaro!

Renowned ukiyo-e artists such as Tōshūsai Sharaku and Kitagawa Utamaro, who were introduced to the world by the “king of Edo media” Tsutaya Jūzaburō, are part of an exhibit of woodblock prints currently running at the National Museum of Japanese History in Sakura, Chiba. The exhibition, titled “Time Periods Reflected in Nishiki-e: The End of the Shogunate, and Meiji as Drawn in Ukiyo-e,” features stunning works from a tumultuous time in Japanese history.

Along with Sharaku’s yakusha-e portraits of kabuki actors, Utamaro’s bijin-ga art featuring beautiful women, and famous ukiyo-e artists like Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Hiroshige, the show highlights satirical nishiki-e prints giving a critical yet humorous look at society. The vibrant style of woks were popular during the final years of the Edo period (1603–1868) and into the early part of the Meiji era (1868-1912).

Nishiki-e (literally “brocade print”) is a technique used in ukiyo-e that allowed colors to be added during the woodblock printing process. The wide-ranging works on display let museum visitors appreciate these colorful and witty prints for their aesthetic value, with detailed explanations for each piece adding to the experience by providing the background and messages hidden within them.



A display provides the historical and cultural background of nishiki-e. (© Nippon.com)



The National Museum of Japanese History is located in Sakura Castle Park, Sakura, Chiba. (© Nippon.com)

National Museum of Japanese History

Address: 117 Jōnaichō, Sakura, Chiba Prefecture

Nishiki-e exhibition: March 25 to May 6, 2025

Hours: 9:30 am to 5:00 pm (last entry 4:30 pm)

Closed Mondays (or Tuesday when Monday is a national holiday)

Admission: ¥1,000 for adults, ¥500 for university students, free for high school students and younger

Access: 15 minutes by Keisei Bus Chiba East service from JR Sakura Station, or 5 minutes from Keisei Sakura Station

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Entrance of the nishiki-e exhibition at the National Museum of Japanese History. © Nippon.com.)