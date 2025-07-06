Kataoka Folding Screens: Japanese Tradition Made to Order

Guideto Japan

Located at the foot of Tokyo Skytree, Kataoka Byōbu carries on the millennium-old tradition of making folding screens. Using ancient techniques, the shop creates original items with a modern twist for customers from around the globe.

Folding Screens Made to Order

Ornate folding screens called byōbu have been part of Japanese interior décor since the sixth century. Today, Kataoka Byōbu, a specialty shop in the Mukōjima neighborhood of Tokyo’s Sumida, uses traditional techniques paired with contemporary know-how to create original renditions of the decorative items that reflect modern tastes.

The shop, founded in 1946, nestles in a residential area just a stone’s throw from the Tokyo Skytree. Run by third-generation head Kataoka Kōta, it has drawn attention in Japan and abroad for its made-to-order services.

While in high school, Kataoka spent time studying in the United States and was impressed by how fellow exchange students from other countries eloquently shared about their own cultures. He says that the experience opened his eyes, convincing him that folding screens were a tradition Japan could take pride in. This led him to join the family business, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who founded the shop, and his father.

Since taking the reins in 2024, he has embraced Japan’s uptick in foreign visitors as an opportunity to share the ancient charms of Japan’s traditional folding screens “More and more, people around the world are incorporating aspects of Japanese culture into their daily lives,” he explains, beaming. “That includes using byōbu to add a touch of art to living spaces.”



Kataoka Byōbu nestles in a quiet residential neighborhood. The first floor is the shop’s showroom, and the second floor houses its workshop. (© Nippon.com)



Kataoka Byōbu head Kataoka Kōta says every person on his small, seven-member team plays a vital role in spreading the appeal of folding screens, from experienced craftsmen on down. (© Nippon.com)

Byōbu, which are Chinese in origin, have been used in Japan since the Nara period (710–94), initially to protect against drafts in sleeping quarters and as room dividers. They took on a more decorative role starting in the Muromachi period (1333–1568), with screens coming to display pictures in artistic styles ranging from modest ink paintings to ornate scenes depicted on gold-leaf backgrounds. Many of the masterpieces that have survived to the present were commissioned by samurai and aristocratic families as well as Buddhist temples.



Hina dolls displayed in front of a folding screen. (© Nippon.com)

As there is little call for folding screens in modern homes though, demand has shrunk, with many producers closing their doors forever. Today, Kataoka Byōbu is the sole shop of its kind in Tokyo. Its main business is making screens for traditional doll manufacturers and other businesses specializing in seasonal decorations, an industry that itself is feeling the pinch of Japan’s changing demographic landscape.

Recognizing the shifting winds, the shop under began accepting general orders. It launched its made-to-order service whereby customers can purchase byōbu of their own design for special occasions like wedding anniversaries. As its customizing business has grown, the shop has also seen an uptick in orders from companies and local governments.



A fashion display incorporates a special-order folding screen made by Kataoka Byōbu. (Courtesy Kataoka Byōbu)



Photos and other images can be used to customize folding screens. (© Nippon.com)



A traditional-style work by a contemporary artist. (© Nippon.com)

Freedom of Expression

Kataoka says that foreigners interested in traditional Japanese culture are another growing segment and now account for some 30% of the shop’s sales. Motifs like pine trees and Mount Fuji are popular made-to-order designs. He and staff take orders directly at the store or interact online using texting apps to meet customer requests for aspects like size and color schemes, shipping the final creations nearly anywhere in the world.



A folding screen ordered by a foreign customer featuring a Japanese maple in autumn and gold leaf. (Courtesy Kataoka Byōbu)



Kataoka Byōbu’s workshop. (© Nippon.com)

Kataoka enjoys meeting a wide variety of customer requests, declaring that “the process of creating an original folding screen from scratch is a thrill.” Starting with a basic budget, the staff work closely with customers to come up with a design. Once this is finalized, artisans go to work in the store’s second-floor workshop, preparing the frame, washi that serves as the canvas, and other parts. With larger, more intricate works, it can take up to three months to finish a screen.



The finished products are checked carefully against the original design. (© Nippon.com)



An artisan at Kataoka Byōbu uses a traditional technique to smooth the surface of the folding screen in preparation for printing. (© Nippon.com)

Kataoka Byōbu has poured energy into spreading understanding of the traditional artform in Japan and abroad, including collaborations with foreign artists in exhibitions. Kataoka says that nothing brings him more pleasure than introducing people to the world of byōbu. “I encourage everyone to drop by the shop while visiting the Tokyo Skytree and see the amazing skills of our artisans firsthand.”



Kataoka Byōbu has a small museum showing tools and how screens are created. (© Nippon.com)

Kataoka Byōbu

Address: 1-31-6 Mukōjima, Sumida, Tokyo

Hours: weekdays 10:00 to 17:00; closed weekends and national holidays

Getting there: one minute from the front exit of Tokyo Skytree station on the Tōbu Line; five minutes from the A4 exit of Honjoazumabashi station on the Toei Asakusa Line; six minutes from the A3 exit of Oshiage station on the Tokyo Metro Hanzōmon Line

Website (Japanese only): http://www.byoubu.co.jp/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)