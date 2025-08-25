Junglia: Okinawa’s Jungle Paradise Offers Dinosaur Thrills and Forest Escapes

Guideto Japan

Junglia Okinawa is a new theme park that combines prehistoric action with inspiration from the southern prefecture’s subtropical forests.

The Yanbaru National Park in the north of Okinawa’s main island is a protected region of rich biodiversity that was designated a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in 2021. The Motobu Peninsula to the southwest is home to world-renowned destinations like the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium and the World Heritage site of the Nakijin Castle ruins.

Junglia Okinawa, which opened its doors on July 25, is a new landmark that sits at the gateway to the above locations. It offers a fusion of excitement, panoramic luxury, and a sense of freedom. Junglia breaks away from the conventional image of artificial theme parks. Its biggest draw is dynamic outdoor adventures in an untouched jungle setting.



The symbolic welcome tree at the entrance, made from various native Okinawan flora (top); a naturally growing banyan tree left untouched on site. (© Nippon.com)



The panoramic view from the Infinity Terrace observation deck. (© Nippon.com)

Spanning 60 hectares across the municipalities of Nago and Nakijin, the park occupies what was once a golf course. Today, it has been transformed into a vibrant, eco-conscious resort where more than 30% of the land remains primeval forest. An additional 37,504 trees have been planted to enhance the natural landscape, bringing the jungle to life.

Past the entrance and through the forest, there is a sweeping view from a hilltop terrace overlooking the park. What instantly draws the eye is a massive spherical structure: the Horizon Balloon. This signature attraction rises 200 meters into the air, offering a breathtaking panoramic view of the sprawling jungle and the distant horizon.



The large park is serviced by the Tam Tam Tram, a trolley-style loop bus. The upbeat rhythm on board adds to the tropical resort vibe. (© Nippon.com)



Raise a glass aboard the balloon ride as the jungle and horizon stretch out below. (© Nippon.com)

To the left of the terrace, a long-necked dinosaur peeks out from the treetops. That marks the entrance to the Dinosaur Safari zone, where guests embark on an expedition through the jungle aboard large offroad vehicles. A total of 18 dinosaurs roar to life with startling realism, spraying water and lunging at vehicles as they speed through the rugged terrain. Buckled into the rear deck of a specially designed truck, riders bounce and lift off their seats as they make a high-speed escape. This high-intensity adventure promises to be a new kind of popular and heart-racing experience.



Become part of an expedition team on a dinosaur safari. Ride beneath the towering Brachiosaurus (top) and brace for a T-Rex ambush. (© Nippon.com)

For those who want to see the dinosaurs without the scares, the Finding Dinosaurs attraction offers a more relaxed alternative perfect for families. Guests can enjoy a leisurely trek through the jungle on foot while searching for a lost baby dinosaur.

The dinosaurs move and roar so convincingly, they almost seem alive. In fact, their lifelike presence prompted this reporter to ask a guide, “Are they really robots?” With a smile, the reply came: “No, they live here in the wild.” Whether you are a child or a grown-up, you will feel as if you have traveled back in time.



The course features rope bridges, caverns, and even a hand-pushed trolley for an immersive adventure. (© Nippon.com)

Soar Through the Sky

The Jungle Extremes area delivers exactly what the name promises with thrilling rides that plunge visitors straight into the heart of the wild. At the center stands a towering 24.4-meter structure, equivalent to a seven-story building, from which three sky-high attractions take off. There’s the Gravity Drop, a vertical free-fall; the Sky Phoenix, a 280-meter zipline that lets visitors glide like a bird over the treetops; and the Bungee Glider, a hybrid ride that combines a plummeting drop with an airborne glide through the jungle canopy.



Soar through the sky like a bird over the jungle. (© Nippon.com)

Also on offer are the Human Arrow, which fires visitors’ bodies forward like a launched projectile, and Titan’s Swing, a high-speed swing that hurls them into the air.



Take the plunge into the forest from a massive launch tower. (© Nippon.com)



Soar through the air on a giant swing. (© Nippon.com)

Another scream-worthy experience is the Sky-End Trekking suspension bridge, strung 34 meters above a jungle ravine. At 84 meters long, the bridge wobbles with every step, ensuring a constant rush of adrenaline while crossing.

Since nearly all of Junglia Okinawa is open-air, visitors should come prepared for the scorching sun in summer and sudden downpours. It is essential to bring the right clothes and know what to expect.



A heart-pounding zipline ride, where some nervous trekkers may cling to the guides known as “navigators.” (© Nippon.com)

Locally Sourced Cuisine and Tropical Spa Bliss

After all the thrills and excitement, it is time to indulge. At the glass-walled Panorama Dining, guests can savor creative dishes made with fresh, locally sourced Okinawan ingredients. Some seats are open-air and styled like bird’s nests, offering an unforgettable dining experience that evolves with the view, from golden sunsets to bursts of fireworks.



Interior of Panorama Dining (top); the bird’s nest-style seating visible on the right offers views over the jungle. (© Nippon.com)

Visitors can also unwind at Spa Junglia, located just next to the park. This serene escape features an infinity bath that melts into the sky and forest, a cave-style bath, hot springs, saunas, and more, and is perfect for restoring both body and mind. The spa also includes a luxurious lounge with forest views. Visitors can purchase separate tickets for the spa alone, without entering the main park.



Clockwise from top left: A stylish welcome hall, a tropical outdoor bath, one of the world’s largest infinity baths. (© Nippon.com)

Still, access remains a challenge, with frequent highway congestion, narrow mountain roads, and no adjacent hotel accommodation. While national and prefectural governments are working to improve transportation infrastructure, for now, the most convenient options include a direct shuttle bus from Naha Airport (about 2 hours and 20 minutes, charges apply and reservation-only) or a partnered hotel offering shuttle service.

Despite these early hurdles, reservations are already filling up fast. Even after the beach season ends, this forest-based adventure park is poised to become Okinawa’s next big attraction.



Buggy Voltage, a wild ride through natural off-road terrain. Guests with a Japanese driver’s license or international driving permit can take the wheel. (© Nippon.com)



In Yanbaru Friends, mascot characters based on the Okinawa rail (a local bird) and shīsā guardian deity guide visitors through the forest. (© Nippon.com)



The open-air restaurant Wild Banquet (top); menu items from the food carts. (© Nippon.com)



The Village Bazaar gift shop, where 90% of the 550 available items are original, park-exclusive goods. (© Nippon.com)

For reservations and details, visit the official Junglia website.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: A Tyrannosaurus Rex from the Dinosaur Safari [left] and a bird’s-eye view of the nest terrace in Junglia. © Nippon.com)