Life-Size Gundam Model Kit Welcomes Visitors to Bandai’s New Interactive Museum
A New Landmark
Gunpla, or Gundam plastic models, have captivated fans worldwide, with more than 800 million kits sold to date. On September 2, a new hands-on museum opened inside Bandai Hobby Center’s newest factory, the BHC PDII (Bandai Hobby Center Plamo Design Industrial Institute), located in Shizuoka City, the heart of Gunpla production.
Shizuoka is home not only to Bandai but also to model manufacturers like Tamiya, known internationally for its Mini 4WD and radio-controlled cars. Together, these companies account for 80% of Japan’s plastic model shipments. To highlight its status as a global center for plastic models, Shizuoka has installed monuments shaped like model kits around train stations and tourist spots. Inspired by the runners that hold parts before assembly, these signboards, public telephones, and mailboxes have become popular photo ops for their playful, eye-catching design.
At the entrance of the new BHC PDII Museum, visitors are greeted by a life-size Gundam model kit. The head alone measures an impressive 14 meters wide and 3.5 meters high, an unmissable attraction for model enthusiasts making trips to Shizuoka.
Learn the Manufacturing Process
BHC PDII aims to showcase the appeal of craftsmanship to visitors of all ages. Inside the museum, visitors can explore the entire production process behind plastic models, with exhibits explaining Bandai’s proprietary multicolor molding technology, which allows up to four colors of parts to be cast on a single runner at once, as well as displays of rare design drawings, blueprints, and metal molds. For Gunpla enthusiasts, it is the kind of collection that invites hours of fascinating study.
The museum’s biggest highlight is the Laboratory Area, where guests can create their own plastic model or plamo by taking on the Plamo Designer Test. Participants customize parts and colors to their liking, then step through the full design process, from mold planning to package creation. Their finished work is evaluated on a five-point scale.
Families can also join in the fun, with the option to design not only Gundam kits but also characters like Plannosaurus and Rishetta. Visitors get to take home keepsakes such as stickers printed with their box art and evaluation results, along with actual runners produced during live demonstrations of the injection molding machines.
Explore the New Factory
The museum also doubles as a factory tour. Glass viewing panels set along the route let guests watch four-color injection molding machines and ceiling-mounted transport carts in action. The new facility handles the entire process in-house, from plastic molding to final packaging, boosting production capacity by 35% compared to previous factories.
President Sakakibara Hiroshi of Bandai Spirits commented, “With BHC PDII, we aim not only to resolve the worldwide shortage of Gunpla but also to share the culture of plastic models from Shizuoka with the world.” Tours and hands-on experiences are by advance reservation only, with each visit lasting around 90 minutes. Exhibits and the Plamo Designer Test are available in English as well. At present, reservations are limited to residents of Japan, though arrangements to welcome international visitors are under consideration. Those interested are encouraged to check the official website regularly for updates.
BHC PDII Museum
- Location: 500-15 Naganuma, Aoi, Shizuoka, Shizuoka Prefecture
- Hours: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (Reservation required for a specific date and time.)
- Closed: Sundays, Mondays, public holidays, and New Year’s holidays
- Fees: ¥2,860 (ages 13 and up), ¥1,100 (ages 6 to 12)
- Official website: https://bhcpdii.bandai-hobby.net/en/
- Access: 3-minute walk from Shizuoka Railway’s Naganuma Station; 8-minute walk from JR Tōkaidō’s Higashi Shizuoka Station
(Originally published in Japanese on August 31, 2025. Reporting, text, photographs, and video by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Life-size Gundam plastic model on display at the entrance of the BHC PDII Museum. © Sōtsū/Sunrize, © Nippon.com.)