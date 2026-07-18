Tokyo’s Immersive Art Landmark: TeamLab Borderless Reopens Its “Light Sculpture”

Guideto Japan

TeamLab’s artistic attractions have become key stops on the Tokyo tourism circuit for visitors from around the world. TeamLab Borderless draws millions of fans a year to the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Azabudai Hills, Toranomon; we take a look at some of the fantastic spaces and experiences there.

A Living Digital Universe Captivates Visitors Worldwide

Since its debut in Odaiba in June 2018, TeamLab Borderless has become one of Tokyo’s most magnetic cultural destinations. The museum drew 2.19 million visitors the following year—setting a Guinness World Record—and its relocation to Azabudai Hills in February 2024 only amplified its appeal: more than 3.24 million people have visited over the past two years, with international guests accounting for roughly 70%. Visitors arrive from over 170 countries and regions, cementing the museum’s status as a must-see global landmark.



“Bubble Universe,” unveiled after the museum’s relocation, features countless spheres glowing in response to one another. (© Nippon.com)



Mirrored surfaces and innumerable points of light generate sculptural forms in “Infinite Crystal World.” (© Nippon.com)

What keeps people coming back is the museum’s signature immersive experience—created through projection mapping, sound, and even scent—that shifts moment by moment in response to the presence and movement of each visitor. Walk into a mirrored room and watch spheres glow as you approach. Brush your hand against a digital butterfly and see it scatter into petals. Visitors return again and again, drawn by the promise of singular encounters that never repeat themselves.

The museum’s concept is simple: artworks have no borders. A three‑legged crow inspired by Japan’s mythical Yatagarasu flies freely from room to room and becomes part of each artwork as it moves—appearing in the misty realm of “Dissolving Light,” then darting through the shimmering expanse of “Infinite Crystal World.”



“Flowers and People, Cannot Be Controlled but Live Together” is a floral landscape that shifts with each visitor’s presence. (© Nippon.com)



“Universe of Water Particles on a Rock Where People Gather.” (© Nippon.com)



The artwork “Flowers and People” moves through the space of the “Universe of Water Particles,” while the crow’s flight traces patterns on the wall. (© Nippon.com)

A Unique Experience of Shifting Colors and Forms

The reopening of “Light Sculpture—Flow” is set to be one of this summer’s standout attractions. Countless beams of light sweep across walls and ceilings, creating three‑dimensional forms that seem to float in midair. With upgraded systems and staging, the work now includes two new series. Marking the reopening is a special exhibition running through October 8 titled “On the Asymmetry of the Universe,” offering a striking visual experience of shifting colors and forms in which the boundary between physical space and illusion dissolves.

As a “museum without a map,” TeamLab Borderless encourages exploration by not offering a prescribed route. Visitors might encounter strange creatures in dark corridors or stumble into hidden rooms—this is part of the experience. For those who want to sit down and rest, En Tea House offers matcha with digital flowers blooming from inside your cup.

The Borderless museum is worth visiting again and again, with the promise of new art experiences each time.



“Light Sculpture—Flow,” featuring ever‑shifting beams of light that create dynamic sculptural forms. (© Nippon.com)



“Memory of Topography,” an immersive journey through the seasonal rhythms—flickering fireflies and swaying rice stalks—of rural landscapes. (© Nippon.com)



“Dissolving Light,” where butterflies, flames, and other motifs emerge within drifting mist. (© Nippon.com)



“Sketch Ocean,” where visitors’ drawings come to life and swim through the room. (© Nippon.com)



“Nirvana,” inspired by the plants and animals depicted by Edo-period artist Itō Jakuchū. (© Nippon.com)



Digital flowers bloom from inside a teacup at En Tea House. (© Nippon.com)

Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson TeamLab Borderless

Address: Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1, 5‑9 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo

Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1, 5‑9 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo Hours: 8:30 am–9:00 pm (subject to change; last admission one hour before closing)

8:30 am–9:00 pm (subject to change; last admission one hour before closing) Closed: Irregular holidays

Irregular holidays Admission: Adults (18 and over) from ¥3,600

(Prices vary by day and time. Advance reservation required. See the official website for details.)

(Originally published in Japanese on July 11, 2026. Report, text, and photos by Nippon.com.)