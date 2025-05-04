Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai: A 5-Minute Tour of the Site and Its Pavilions

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai takes place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Come explore the Grand Ring—the world’s largest wooden structure—and stunning pavilions from around the globe. A walk through the venue feels like a journey across continents. Catch the excitement in this 5-minute highlight video!

Taking a Tour of the Expo Attractions

The Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai has kicked off at last in Yumeshima, Osaka. The 155-hectare site houses national and regional pavilions showcasing the world’s traditional cultures and latest technology, along with eight “signature pavilions” designed by some of Japan’s leading creators, all encircled by the striking Grand Ring, the world’s largest wooden structure.

The pavilions have much to offer, and no visitor is likely to experience more than a handful of them in a day. Nippon.com has put together a quick video introducing some of the main sights to be seen in the Expo facilities. Take our five-minute tour to plan your trip to the Osaka celebration, or to check up on what you might have missed last time you were there.

For a detailed rundown of the Expo site and its many pavilions, see Exploring Expo 2025 and the links available there.



(Originally published in Japanese. Video © Fujii Kazuyuki of 96Box and Nippon.com. Banner photo: Looking into the main Expo area. © Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96Box and Nippon.com.)