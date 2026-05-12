Tokyo Aqua Symphony: A Watery Light and Sound Spectacle Opens at Odaiba

Guideto Japan

The waterfront district of Odaiba offers splendid views of the Tokyo urban skyline. Now it is enhanced with hourly shows combining beloved musical arrangements and dramatic fountain shows, offering viewers a chance to see Tokyo as the backdrop for thrilling geysers in Tokyo Bay.

A Flashy Extravaganza Above Tokyo Bay

At 150 meters high and 250 meters wide, the new Tokyo Aqua Symphony is one of the world’s largest fountain shows. Set against a backdrop of the city’s high-rise buildings, viewed across Tokyo Bay from the venue in the Odaiba district, the display features a program that changes seasonally.

The premier program, launched at the end of March 2026, consists of two parts—one inspired by the popular video-game series Dragon Quest, and another based on the somei yoshino cherry tree whose blossoms are Tokyo’s official flower, synchronized to music performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra. A new addition to the schedule, which commenced on April 27, is set to Pachelbel’s Canon. In the daytime, the water show leaves spectators feeling refreshed even in hot weather, while at nighttime, the brilliantly illuminated extravaganza resembles fireworks.



Water spouts 150 meters skyward, eclipsing Tokyo Tower and the wall of skyscrapers. (© Shōji Takeshi)



The illuminated spouts are even more dramatic when viewed after dusk. (© Shōji Takeshi)

The 10-minute water show takes places each hour on the hour, except for 4:00 pm, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. (Occasionally shows are canceled due to weather conditions or maintenance.) Check the official website for details.

The best views are from the lookout deck alongside Odaiba’s replica Statue of Liberty. From here, you can watch the fountain show face on, with Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower fitting neatly in the background. Other recommended spots are the Hachitama Spherical Observation Room on the twenty-fifth floor of the Fuji TV Building, which looks down over the show, or from your own room at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba. Sightseeing cruises and traditional yakatabune boat tours have also been launched to enjoy the fountain show from the water.



A night cruise provides close-up views of the spectacle. (© Shōji Takeshi)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Banner photo © Shōji Takeshi.)