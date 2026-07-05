Chiikawa Scores Three-Peat at Japan Character Awards; Tamagotchi and Monchhichi Return to the Spotlight
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Adorable Members of the Hall of Fame
At the 2026 Japan Character Awards, which honor the characters and licensed brands that made the biggest impact over the previous year, Chiikawa won the Grand Prix for the third consecutive year and the fourth time overall. The achievement also made Chiikawa the first recipient to be inducted into the awards’ Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at Tokyo Big Sight on June 17.
Chiikawa first rose to fame on social media before becoming a massive hit through merchandising and an anime adaptation. Over the past year, the franchise expanded even further. It opened its first interactive attraction, Chiikawa Park, in Tokyo, while its official stores expanded into China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Its smartphone game, Chiikawa Pocket, which is available in 43 countries and regions, has also surpassed 5 million downloads globally.
The Character License Award, the follow-up honor to the Grand Prix, went to Tamagotchi, the characters at the core of the portable virtual pet game machines with the same name, and the fuzzy monkey characters known as Monchhichi, two beloved franchises that have enjoyed decades of popularity both in Japan and overseas and are now experiencing a major resurgence. The latter in particular are hotter than ever thanks to their appearance in the Bon Bon Drop Stickers scene.
Joining the three award-winning franchises at the ceremony was Myaku-Myaku, the official Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai mascot, which received the Special Selection Committee Award and delighted the audience with its appearance.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: From left, Chiikawa, Tamagotchi, and Monchhichi, winners at the Japan Character Awards. © Nippon.com.)