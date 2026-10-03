The Anime Art of Mappa: Fifteenth Anniversary Expo Takes Visitors Deep Into the Hits

Japan in Photos

Guideto Japan

In the 16 years since its launch, the anime studio Mappa has produced numerous global hits. A new show in Yūrakuchō, Tokyo, puts its art on full display, from the characters in its works to the techniques behind the scenes.

Exploring the Art

The anime production company Mappa has put together an exhibition of original cels, storyboards, and production materials for 23 of its works. The Mappa Expo celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of this storied production house runs until December 7, 2026, at the Yūrakuchō Museum in Chiyoda, Tokyo. Highlights include exhibits focused on three popular properties overseas, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man. Fans can compare final videos to production materials and step into their favorite scenes through life-sized model installations.

The area devoted to Jujutsu Kaisen, which holds the Guinness World Record as the most in-demand anime in the world, has a life-sized model of main character Itadori Yūji aboard a train. A screen set into the train window behind him plays fight scenes on replay, like Itadori’s own flashbacks.



The display area for the movie and series of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of Mappa’s biggest hits both at home and overseas. (© Akutami Gege/Shūeisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Project, © 2021 Jujutsu Kaisen Zero: The Movie Project)



The video for “Yūji Itadori: Memories in Motion” comes from the opening to season one. (© Akutami Gege/Shūeisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Project; © 2021 Jujutsu Kaisen Zero: The Movie Project)

In the Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc area, fans are welcomed by a life-sized figure of Bomb, a foe who drew the protagonist Chainsaw Man into a life-or-death battle. The area features painstaking recreations of scenery from the movie, including the white Gerbera daisies that dot the landscape, cafe menu signs, and telephone boxes. A walk through this display lets visitors experience the movie’s story for themselves, from Denji’s and Reze’s meeting to the exciting climax.



The Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc area exhibits production materials in narrative order. (© 2025 Mappa/Chainsaw Man Project; © Fujimoto Tatsuki/Shūeisha)



You can get up close to examine and photograph the life-sized Bomb figure. (© 2025 Mappa/Chainsaw Man Project; © Fujimoto Tatsuki/Shūeisha)

The centerpiece of the Attack on Titan: The Final Season exhibit is a model re-creation of the climactic “The Rumbling” scene, where countless horrific titans march on the attack. It recreates all the excitement of the anime. This expo is also the first public exhibit of the original art of “That Hill,” which serves as the setting for the story’s ending. The intricate background art, presenting the look of a watercolor painting, is sure to enchant.



A re-creation of “The Rumbling,” with titans that seem about to step forward and set the earth to shaking. (© Isayama Hajime, Kōdansha/Attack on Titan: The Final Season Production Committee)



A full-sized depiction of the background scenery for the story’s end, “That Hill.” (© Isayama Hajime, Kōdansha/Attack on Titan: The Final Season Production Committee)

Mappa’s greatest asset is its skill at blending hand-drawn art and computer graphics, and this expo offers a chance to immerse yourself in the studio’s cutting-edge approach to animation, as well as to savor the beauty of its meticulously crafted, almost poetic visual art, bordering on live-action realism, alongside its lightning-quick action scenes.



The entrance showcases historical works on multiple monitors. (© Nippon.com)



The shop also has limited-edition merchandise based on the displayed works. (© Nippon.com)



There are also displays for the anime film of In This Corner of the World, which won a string of global awards (left). The actress Non, who voiced the main character, visited the expo and commented: “It’s like being embraced by the world of the film.” (© 2019 Kōno Fumiyo, Coamix Inc./In This Corner of the World Production Committee)

Mappa Expo Fifteenth Anniversary

Exhibition Period: First half, September 16–October 15, 2026; second half, October 28–December 7, 2026

Venue: Yūrakuchō Museum, Tokyo International Forum level B1, 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo 100-0005

Museum Opening Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (last entry 5:00 pm)

Entry: Adults ¥2,200; university/high school students ¥1,800; junior high/elementary school students ¥1,400

Note: Entry restricted to date and time designated on ticket. English audio guides are available. Please see the official Mappa website for details.

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: The Mappa Expo’s life-sized Chainsaw Man model. © 2025 Mappa/Chainsaw Man Project; © Fujimoto Tatsuki/Shūeisha.)