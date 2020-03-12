Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Matsumae Park (Hokkaidō)

Cherry Blossoms

The sakuras of Matsumae Park were planted here during the Edo period by Honshū-born settlers nostalgic about the blossoms of their hometowns. The 10,000 cherry trees in Matsumae are of 250 varieties, including 100 that resulted from cross-breeding.

Matsumae Park has two cherry blossom gardens featuring sakuras gathered from around the country, as well as new varieties developed through cross-breeding, including many that can only be seen here. At the heart of the park is Matsumae Castle, the very last Japanese-style castle to be built (in 1854) prior to the Meiji Restoration. Renovation work that began in 1960 has restored the castle to its original glory, and the building today serves as a museum showcasing artifacts of the Matsumae clan.

Matsumae Park (Hokkaidō)

Varieties: 250 varieties, including somei yoshino, satozakura, and shidarezakura

No. of trees: 10,000

When: Late April to mid-May

Hours: Open 24 hrs. (castle museum 9:00–17:00; last entry 16:30)

Admission: Free (castle museum ¥360)

Address: Matsushiro, Matsumae-chō, Matsumae-gun, Hokkaidō

Website: Hokkaidō Tourism Organization

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Matsumae Town.)