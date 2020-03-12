Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Matsumae Park (Hokkaidō)
Matsumae Park has two cherry blossom gardens featuring sakuras gathered from around the country, as well as new varieties developed through cross-breeding, including many that can only be seen here. At the heart of the park is Matsumae Castle, the very last Japanese-style castle to be built (in 1854) prior to the Meiji Restoration. Renovation work that began in 1960 has restored the castle to its original glory, and the building today serves as a museum showcasing artifacts of the Matsumae clan.
Matsumae Park (Hokkaidō)
- Varieties: 250 varieties, including somei yoshino, satozakura, and shidarezakura
- No. of trees: 10,000
- When: Late April to mid-May
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (castle museum 9:00–17:00; last entry 16:30)
- Admission: Free (castle museum ¥360)
- Address: Matsushiro, Matsumae-chō, Matsumae-gun, Hokkaidō
- Website: Hokkaidō Tourism Organization
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Matsumae Town.)
