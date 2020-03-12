Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Hirosaki Park (Aomori)
Fifty different types of sakuras grow in Hirosaki Park, mainly somei yoshino, shidarezakura, and yaezakura. There are 2,600 trees in all, whose fallen petals cluster together and flow along the moat of Hirosaki Castle like an ikada (raft); after the blossoms reach their peak, the moat can become so full of petals that it resembles a carpet of radiant pink.
The lifespan of somei yoshino is generally between 60 to 80 years, but Hirosaki Park has more than 400 trees that are over a century old. The tree that was donated by the former Hirosaki domain in 1882 is said to be the oldest living somei yoshino in Japan. The longevity of these trees is credited to the skills of the park’s master groundkeepers.
Hirosaki Park (Aomori)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yaezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 2,600
- When: Late April to early May (subject to weather conditions)
- Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival: April 23 to May 6, 2020
- Hours: Honmaru and Kita-no-Kuruwa areas: 7:00–21:00, April 23–May 5 (9:00–17:00 on April 1–22 and May 6 to November 23). Botanical Garden: 9:00–18:00, April 23 to May 5 (9:00–17:00 from the start of sakura season in mid-April to April 22 and May 6 to November 23). Admission is free from November 24 to March 31. See official website for details.
- Admission: Honmaru and Kita-no-Kuruwa areas ¥320; botanical garden ¥320. Combined ticket ¥520 for adults (including access to Honmaru and Kita-no-Kuruwa areas, botanical garden, and Fujita Memorial Garden).
- Address: 1 Shimoshirogane-chō, Hirosaki, Aomori
- Website: Hirosaki Tourism and Convention Bureau
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Hirosaki Tourism and Convention Bureau.)
