Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Hirosaki Park (Aomori)

Fifty different types of sakuras grow in Hirosaki Park, mainly somei yoshino, shidarezakura, and yaezakura. There are 2,600 trees in all, whose fallen petals cluster together and flow along the moat of Hirosaki Castle like an ikada (raft); after the blossoms reach their peak, the moat can become so full of petals that it resembles a carpet of radiant pink.