Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kitakami Tenshōchi Park (Iwate)

With 10,000 sakura trees, of which there are 150 different varieties, Kitakami Tenshōchi Park is considered one of Tōhoku’s top three hanami spots, being particularly renowned for the 2-kilometer lane of cherry blossoms along the banks of the Kitakami River.