Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Funaoka Castle Park (Miyagi)

Travel

The sakuras along the banks of the Shiroishi River, between the towns of Ōgawara and Shibata, are called hitome senbon (a thousand cherry trees at a glance) and are a true feast for the eyes, especially when seen against the backdrop of snow-capped Mount Zaō. These blossoms and those in Funaoka Castle Park are together listed as one of Japan’s top 100 sakuras.
The summit of Funaoka Castle Park affords a panoramic view of the blossoms along the Shiroishi River and the picturesque Zaō Mountains. To get there, take the 305-meter ride on the slope car that meanders its way through a tunnel of blossoms. Hanami viewing can also be enjoyed along the Shibata Sen’ōkyō Bridge that was recently built to link the park with the banks of the Shiroishi River.

Funaoka Castle Park (Miyagi)

  • Variety: Somei yoshino
  • No. of trees: 1,200 along Shiroishi River, 1,000 in Funaoka Castle Park
  • When: Early to mid-April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Tateyama, Funaoka, Shibata-machi, Shibata-gun, Miyagi
  • Website: Shibata-machi Tourism and Products Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Shibata-machi Tourism and Products Association.)

