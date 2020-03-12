Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Funaoka Castle Park (Miyagi)

Guideto Japan

The sakuras along the banks of the Shiroishi River, between the towns of Ōgawara and Shibata, are called hitome senbon (a thousand cherry trees at a glance) and are a true feast for the eyes, especially when seen against the backdrop of snow-capped Mount Zaō. These blossoms and those in Funaoka Castle Park are together listed as one of Japan’s top 100 sakuras.