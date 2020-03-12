Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Senshū Park (Akita)

Travel

Senshū Park was the site of Kubota Castle, headquarters for the Satake clan during the Edo period. It hosts a sakura festival with night-time illumination when its 700 cherry trees, including somei yoshino planted some 120 years ago, are in full bloom.
Kubota Castle had eight watchtowers that doubled as armories, of which one has been resurrected. The tower’s top-floor exhibition room commands a view of the park’s sakuras and the surrounding townscape.

Senshū Park (Akita)

  • Variety: Somei yoshino
  • No. of trees: 700
  • When: Mid- to late April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free (watchtower ¥100)
  • Address: Senshūkōen, Akita-shi, Akita
  • Website: Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau.)

