Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Senshū Park (Akita)
Guideto JapanTravel
Senshū Park was the site of Kubota Castle, headquarters for the Satake clan during the Edo period. It hosts a sakura festival with night-time illumination when its 700 cherry trees, including somei yoshino planted some 120 years ago, are in full bloom.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kubota Castle had eight watchtowers that doubled as armories, of which one has been resurrected. The tower’s top-floor exhibition room commands a view of the park’s sakuras and the surrounding townscape.
Senshū Park (Akita)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 700
- When: Mid- to late April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free (watchtower ¥100)
- Address: Senshūkōen, Akita-shi, Akita
- Website: Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau
Nearby hanami site
- Mato Park
- Banks of the Hinokinai River
- Hanami Season in Honshū’s Far North
- Tōhoku in Full Bloom: The Sakura Festival of Kakunodate
Near Senshū Park
- Godzilla Seen Breathing Fire on Cape Shiosezaki, Akita Prefecture
- Lake Tazawa, Akita Prefecture: Sunrise at Japan’s Deepest Lake
- Mount Akita-Komagatake: An Easy Climb Offering Splendid Views
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Akita cherry blossoms in Japan