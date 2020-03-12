Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Banks of the Hinokinai River (Akita)
Guideto JapanTravel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The weeping cherries along the street of stately samurai mansions originally came from Kyoto; three saplings were part of the trousseau a bride from the capital brought with her when she married a local lord in the seventeenth century. Of the 450 shidarezakura that now grow in the bukeyashiki district, 162 are nationally recognized as natural monuments.
The somei yoshino by the banks of the Hinokinai River, meanwhile, were planted by local residents in 1934 to commemorate the birth of former Emperor Akihito. The entire town of Kakunodate comes alive with color during the sakura festival in the spring.
Banks of the Hinokinai River (Akita)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino (Hinokinai River), shidarezakura (bukeyashiki)
- No. of trees: 400 along the banks of the Hinokinai River, 450 in the bukeyashiki district
- When: Late April to early May
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Kakunodatemachi, Senboku-shi, Akita
- Website: Senboku City
Related article
Nearby hanami site
Near the Banks of the Hinokinai River
- Godzilla Seen Breathing Fire on Cape Shiosezaki, Akita Prefecture
- Lake Tazawa, Akita Prefecture: Sunrise at Japan’s Deepest Lake
- Mount Akita-Komagatake: An Easy Climb Offering Splendid Views
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tazawako Kakunodate Tourism Association.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Akita Kakunodate cherry blossoms in Japan Senboku