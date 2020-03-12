Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Eboshiyama Park (Yamagata)
Guideto JapanTravel
Eboshiyama Park lies next to Akayu Onsen, whose natural hot springs are said to have medicinal properties. The park is known for its thousand sakuras consisting of 25 varieties, including somei yoshino that are over 120 years old.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
With 225 edohigan trees (including 80 that are of a weeping type), Eboshiyama Park is one of Japan’s largest clusters of this type of cherry. Edohigan is noted for its longevity, with the Usuzumi Zakura in Gifu and the Takizakura in Fukushima both being over a thousand years old. The trees in Eboshiyama Park are marked by overlapping branches and broad spread. A sakura festival is held every spring in conjunction with the hot spring inns of Akayu Onsen.
Eboshiyama Park (Yamagata)
- Varieties: Edohigan, shidarezakura, somei yoshino,
- No. of trees: 1,000 (including 225 edohigan)
- When: Late April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1415 Akayu, Nan’yō-shi, Yamagata
Related article
Nearby hanami site
Near Eboshiyama Park
- Soaking in History at Ginzan Hot Springs
- Yamagata’s Dewa Sanzan: A Preserve for the Sacred Traditions of Mountain Worship
- The Kamo Aquarium: A Yamagata Destination for Jellyfish Lovers
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nan’yō City.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Yamagata cherry blossoms in Japan Nan’yō