Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tsuruoka Park (Yamagata)

Tsuruoka Park is built on the grounds of what was once Tsuruoka Castle, from where the Sakai clan ruled the Shōnai domain throughout the Edo period. The park is popular not just for its 730 sakura trees but also for its many historical and cultural sites.