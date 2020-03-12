Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Miharu Shidarezakura (Fukushima)

Guideto Japan

The town of Miharu boasts 10,000 cherry trees, of which around 2,000 are shidarezakura. The most famous is the Takizakura, estimated to be over a thousand years old. In 1922 it became the first cherry tree to be nationally designated a natural monument and is recognized as one of the “three great cherry trees” of Japan.