Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Miharu Shidarezakura (Fukushima)
Guideto JapanTravel
The town of Miharu boasts 10,000 cherry trees, of which around 2,000 are shidarezakura. The most famous is the Takizakura, estimated to be over a thousand years old. In 1922 it became the first cherry tree to be nationally designated a natural monument and is recognized as one of the “three great cherry trees” of Japan.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Takizakura (“waterfall cherry”) gets its name from its semblance to a waterfall when the light pink petals blossom on branches spreading in all directions. Miharu is home to 70 other shidarezakura in locations around town that are over a hundred years old with such names as Oshirozaka Shidarezakura, Fukujūjizakura, Sakuradani Shidarezakura, Hokkejizakura, Kōganjizakura, Kōken’inzakura, Yasouchikamonzakura, and Jōrakuinzakura.
Miharu Shidarezakura (Fukushima)
- Variety: Shidarezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 10,000
- When: Mid-April
- Hours (Takizakura): 6:00–18:00 (until 20:30 when lit up)
- Admission (Takizakura): ¥300 (when in bloom), free for junior high school students and younger
- Address: Sakurakubo, Taki, Miharumachi, Tamura-gun, Fukushima
- Website: Fukushima Prefecture Tourism and Local Products Association
Related article
Nearby hanami sites
Near Miharu Shidarezakura
- Takayu Onsen, Fukushima: Free-Flowing Waters With a Focus on Health
- An Exercise in Eccentricity: The Aizu Sazaedō “Double-helix Maze”
- The Timeless Charms of Aizu: Mukaitaki Ryokan, Higashiyama Hot Springs
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Miharu Machizukuri Kōsha.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Fukushima cherry blossoms in Japan