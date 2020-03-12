Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Miharu Shidarezakura (Fukushima)

Cherry Blossoms

The town of Miharu boasts 10,000 cherry trees, of which around 2,000 are shidarezakura. The most famous is the Takizakura, estimated to be over a thousand years old. In 1922 it became the first cherry tree to be nationally designated a natural monument and is recognized as one of the “three great cherry trees” of Japan.
Takizakura (“waterfall cherry”) gets its name from its semblance to a waterfall when the light pink petals blossom on branches spreading in all directions. Miharu is home to 70 other shidarezakura in locations around town that are over a hundred years old with such names as Oshirozaka Shidarezakura, Fukujūjizakura, Sakuradani Shidarezakura, Hokkejizakura, Kōganjizakura, Kōken’inzakura, Yasouchikamonzakura, and Jōrakuinzakura.

Miharu Shidarezakura (Fukushima)

  • Variety: Shidarezakura, etc.
  • No. of trees: 10,000
  • When: Mid-April
  • Hours (Takizakura): 6:00–18:00 (until 20:30 when lit up)
  • Admission (Takizakura): ¥300 (when in bloom), free for junior high school students and younger
  • Address: Sakurakubo, Taki, Miharumachi, Tamura-gun, Fukushima
  • Website: Fukushima Prefecture Tourism and Local Products Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Miharu Machizukuri Kōsha.)

