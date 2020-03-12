Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tsurugajō Park (Fukushima)

Guideto Japan

Tsurugajō, which has long served as a symbol of the Aizu region, is a renowned castle that came under a month-long siege during the 1868 Boshin War. The building was renovated in 2011 to restore its pre-Meiji, red-tiled roofs—the only castle in Japan with such a color—creating a more striking contrast with the light pink blossoms in springtime.