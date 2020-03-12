Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Tsurugajō Park (Fukushima)
Tsurugajō, which has long served as a symbol of the Aizu region, is a renowned castle that came under a month-long siege during the 1868 Boshin War. The building was renovated in 2011 to restore its pre-Meiji, red-tiled roofs—the only castle in Japan with such a color—creating a more striking contrast with the light pink blossoms in springtime.
The festival held during the sakura season is among the most spectacular in east Japan, as the entire park, with its castle and 1,000cherry trees, is illuminated at night.
Tsurugajō Park (Fukushima)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura, shidarezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Mid- to late April
- Hours: Castle museum 8:30–17:00 (last entry 16:30)
- Admission: Castle museum ¥410
- Address: 1-1 Outemachi, Aizuwakamatsu-shi, Fukushima
- Website: Fukushima Prefecture Tourism and Local Products Association
Nearby hanami sites
Near Tsurugajō Park
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Aizuwakamatsu Tourism Bureau.)
