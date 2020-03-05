Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kamine Park (Ibaraki)

Kamine Park and Heiwa-dōri—a broad avenue running from JR Hitachi Station—are together cited as being among the country’s 100 best hanami spots. There are 120 somei yoshino trees lining a 1-kilometer stretch of Heiwa-dōri, while Kamine Park boasts 1,000 trees of 22 different sakura varieties.