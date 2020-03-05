Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kamine Park (Ibaraki)
Guideto JapanTravel
Kamine Park and Heiwa-dōri—a broad avenue running from JR Hitachi Station—are together cited as being among the country’s 100 best hanami spots. There are 120 somei yoshino trees lining a 1-kilometer stretch of Heiwa-dōri, while Kamine Park boasts 1,000 trees of 22 different sakura varieties.
Kamine Park is a popular destination for local residents, featuring a zoo with 70 different animals, a Leisure Land with a “see-through” roller coaster and Ferris wheel, a Children’s Playground, and a public pool. It also houses Ibaraki’s “index tree” for measuring whether the sakuras in the prefecture have blossomed and is crowded with visitors during the hanami season.
Kamine Park (Ibaraki)
- Varieties: Yaezakura, somei yoshino, etc.
- No. of trees: 120 along Heiwa-dōri and 1,000 in Kamine Park
- When: Early April
- Hours (March–October): Zoo 9:00–17:00 (last entry 16:15), Leisure Land 9:00–17:00
- Admission: Zoo ¥520 (children ¥100), Leisure Land ¥450 (children ¥200), pass for both facilities ¥820 (children ¥200)
- Address: (Kamine Park) 5-2-22 Miyata-chō, Hitachi-shi, Ibaraki
(Heiwa-dōri) 1-chōme, Kashima-chō, Hitachi-shi, Ibaraki
- Website: Ibaraki Prefectural Tourism and Local Products Association
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Hitachi Tourism and Products Association.)
