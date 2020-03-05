Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nikkō Kaidō Cherry Blossom Trail (Tochigi)

A trail of 1,500 yamazakura trees continues for 16 kilometers between the cities of Utsunomiya and Nikkō in Tochigi Prefecture. Nikkō Kaidō was already famous for its cherry blossoms in the Edo period, when the route was built as one of the five major thoroughfares linking the seat of the shogunal government in Edo (now Tokyo) with the outer provinces.

