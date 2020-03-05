Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nikkō Kaidō Cherry Blossom Trail (Tochigi)
A trail of 1,500 yamazakura trees continues for 16 kilometers between the cities of Utsunomiya and Nikkō in Tochigi Prefecture. Nikkō Kaidō was already famous for its cherry blossoms in the Edo period, when the route was built as one of the five major thoroughfares linking the seat of the shogunal government in Edo (now Tokyo) with the outer provinces.
Nikkō Kaidō is also famous for its 37-kilometer “Cedar Avenue,” listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest tree-lined avenue. The cedars begin soon after the route enters the city of Nikkō from Utsunomiya, an area where there are unusual cedars growing cherry blossoms—the result of yamazakura seeds taking root in and becoming conjoined with the cedars.
Nikkō Kaidō Cherry Blossom Trail (Tochigi)
- Variety: Yamazakura
- No. of trees: 1,500
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Kamitomatsuri 3-chōme in the city of Utsunomiya to Yamaguchi in the city of Nikkō, Tochigi
- Website: Utsunomiya Convention and Visitors Bureau
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Utsunomiya Convention and Visitors Bureau.)
