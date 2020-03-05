Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ōhirasan Prefectural Natural Park (Tochigi)

Guideto Japan

The 2-kilometer scenic road from the foot of Mount Ōhira in the middle of Ōhirasan Prefectural Natural Park to the peak is lined with sakura trees, creating a tunnel of blossoms in early April. Near the summit is Kenshin-daira, a vista point affording a panoramic view of the Kantō Plain.

