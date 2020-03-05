Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ōhirasan Prefectural Natural Park (Tochigi)

Travel

The 2-kilometer scenic road from the foot of Mount Ōhira in the middle of Ōhirasan Prefectural Natural Park to the peak is lined with sakura trees, creating a tunnel of blossoms in early April. Near the summit is Kenshin-daira, a vista point affording a panoramic view of the Kantō Plain.
Kenshin-daira gets its name from Sengoku-period warlord Uesugi Kenshin, who is said to have been awestruck by the vastness of the Kantō Plain that appeared before him while conducting military exercises on Mount Ōhira. On a clear day, visitors today can see as far as the skyscrapers of Tokyo and even Mount Fuji. Try the three local delicacies—sweet dango dumplings, skewered yakitori, and rolled omelets—as a savory complement to a hanami outing.

Ōhirasan Prefectural Natural Park (Tochigi)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tochigi City Tourist Association.)

