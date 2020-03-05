Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura (Gunma)

The name Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura refers to the thousand cherry seedlings planted in 1956 by local residents on the southern slope of Mount Akagi to revive a forest that had become stripped of its trees. A park has been built next to the row of sakuras to ensure Akagi’s standing as a bastion of blossoms for many generations to come.