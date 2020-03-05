Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura (Gunma)
Guideto JapanTravel
The name Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura refers to the thousand cherry seedlings planted in 1956 by local residents on the southern slope of Mount Akagi to revive a forest that had become stripped of its trees. A park has been built next to the row of sakuras to ensure Akagi’s standing as a bastion of blossoms for many generations to come.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The adjacent Miyagi Senbonzakura no Mori Park is divided into various sections, such as those for cherry trees from abroad and those native to Japan. The latter features 37 varieties, including an offspring of the famed 1,500-year-old Usuzumi Zakura—one of Japan’s “three great cherry trees”—in Gifu Prefecture. Also popular is a field of yellow rape blossoms that forms a beautiful contrast with pale pink petals of the somei yoshino.
Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura (Gunma)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Mid-April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2511-2 Naegashimamachi, Maebashi-shi, Gunma
- Website: Tourist Guide of Gunma Prefecture
Nearby hanami sites
Near Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura
- The Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Museum: Exploring the Man on Japan’s Money
- A Guide to the World Heritage Tomioka Silk Mill
- Gunma’s Kusatsu Hot Springs: Free-Flowing Waters Refresh Body and Spirit
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Maebashi Convention and Visitors Bureau.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Gunma cherry blossoms in Japan Maebashi