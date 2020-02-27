Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shimizu Park (Chiba)
Guideto JapanTravel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The park was originally a playground built in 1894 by the Mogi family, who were among the soy sauce producing concerns that would go on to become Kikkōman, on land borrowed from Konjō-in, the city of Noda’s oldest temple. It is one of the best places in Greater Tokyo for viewing not just cherry blossoms but also azaleas. In fact, there is something to see throughout the year; some 500 types of flowers grow in the park, including plums, peonies, and wisterias, and the autumn colors are breathtaking as well.
Shimizu Park (Chiba)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 2,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free (some facilities require a free)
- Website: Chiba Prefectural Tourism and Local Products Association
Nearby hanami sites
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Shimizu Park.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Chiba Noda cherry blossoms in Japan