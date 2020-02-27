Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Odawara Castle Park (Kanagawa)

Odawara Castle was the seat from which the Hōjō clan controlled much of the Kantō region during the Sengoku period. Today, some 300 cherry trees grow in the park built around the castle, which, along with other locations in Odawara, hosts a sakura festival featuring such events as strolling through the city wearing a kimono and a procession of young children.

