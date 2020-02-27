Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Odawara Castle Park (Kanagawa)
Odawara Castle was the seat from which the Hōjō clan controlled much of the Kantō region during the Sengoku period. Today, some 300 cherry trees grow in the park built around the castle, which, along with other locations in Odawara, hosts a sakura festival featuring such events as strolling through the city wearing a kimono and a procession of young children.
Odawara is renowned for its kamaboko, a processed seafood product, and a kamaboko festival is held concurrently with that for the cherry blossoms. Many hanami visitors drop by to view demonstrations by master kamaboko makers, participate in kamoboko tasting quizzes, watch teams pile up kamaboko ita (boards on which the fish paste is mounted), and shop for items sold only during the festival.
Odawara Castle Park (Kanagawa)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yamazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 300
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Park open 24 hrs.; castle 9:00–17:00 (hours extended during sakura festival
- Admission: Free (park), ¥510 (castle), ¥800 (pass for castle and samurai & ninja museums)
- Address: Jōnai, Odawara-shi, Kanagawa
- Website: Odawara City
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Odawara Castle General Management Office.)
