Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mitsuike Park (Kanagawa)

Mitsuike Park is a patch of lush verdure with three lovely ponds boasting 78 different cherry varieties—notably somei yoshino, yokohama hizakura, and okamezakura. The sakuras can be enjoyed over a long span, as they blossom at different times.

