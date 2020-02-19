Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Maruoka Castle Park (Fukui)

Guideto Japan

Maruoka Castle was built in 1576 and is among the oldest of the 12 surviving castles from Japan’s premodern era. A park has been built around the castle, which has been designated an important cultural property. The keep appears to float in a mist of cherry blossoms when the flowers are in full bloom.

