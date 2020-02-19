Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Maruoka Castle Park (Fukui)
Maruoka Castle was built in 1576 and is among the oldest of the 12 surviving castles from Japan’s premodern era. A park has been built around the castle, which has been designated an important cultural property. The keep appears to float in a mist of cherry blossoms when the flowers are in full bloom.
Maruoka Castle is also known as Kasumigajō (“Mist Castle”) because of a legend that it was shielded from a Sengoku-period attack by mist generated by a giant serpent living in a castle well. The magnificent “mist” visitors see today is not created by a serpent, though, but by the hundreds of somei yoshino trees growing around the castle.
Maruoka Castle Park (Fukui)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 400
- When: Early to mid-April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (Castle 8:30–17:00)
- Admission: ¥450 to enter castle
- Address: 1-59 Kasumi-chō, Maruoka-chō, Sakai-shi, Fukui
- Website: Sightseeing guide of Sakai City
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Sakai City Tourist Federation.)
