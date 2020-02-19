Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Asuwayama Park and Banks of the Asuwa River (Fukui)

The sakuras along the banks of the Asuwa River and those in nearby Asuwayama Park—centered on Asuwa Shrine—are together listed as being among Japan’s top 100 cherry blossom spots. The 2.2-kilometer tunnel of blossoms along the river is on a scale virtually unrivaled in the country.

