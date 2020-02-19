Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Along the Shinsakai Canal (Gifu)
Kagamihara is currently spearheading a Cherry Blossom Corridor City project, under which the city’s various hanami sites are being integrated into a single, contiguous ring. The Hyakujūrō sakuras along the Shinsakai Canal have been augmented with new trees each year by volunteers, and the lane now has 2,500 cherry trees over a stretch of 13 kilometers. With trees also being planted along the Daianji River, Kagamihara’s “cherry blossom corridor” has grown today to 31 kilometers.
Shinsakai Canal (Gifu)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Picnic and barbecue: Yes
- Admission: Free
- Address: Around Nakamonzen-chō, Kagamihara-shi, Gifu
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kagamihara City.)
