Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Along the Shinsakai Canal (Gifu)

A row of some 1,000 cherry trees continues for 4 kilometers along both banks of the Shinsakai Canal. The trees were presented by Kagamihara native Ichikawa Hyakujūrō—a kabuki star in the early twentieth century—when construction of the canal was completed, and they are thus also known as “Haykujūrō sakuras.”