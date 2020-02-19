Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Along the Shinsakai Canal (Gifu)

Cherry Blossoms

A row of some 1,000 cherry trees continues for 4 kilometers along both banks of the Shinsakai Canal. The trees were presented by Kagamihara native Ichikawa Hyakujūrō—a kabuki star in the early twentieth century—when construction of the canal was completed, and they are thus also known as “Haykujūrō sakuras.”
Kagamihara is currently spearheading a Cherry Blossom Corridor City project, under which the city’s various hanami sites are being integrated into a single, contiguous ring. The Hyakujūrō sakuras along the Shinsakai Canal have been augmented with new trees each year by volunteers, and the lane now has 2,500 cherry trees over a stretch of 13 kilometers. With trees also being planted along the Daianji River, Kagamihara’s “cherry blossom corridor” has grown today to 31 kilometers.

Shinsakai Canal (Gifu)

  • Variety: Somei yoshino
  • No. of trees: 1,000
  • When: Early April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Picnic and barbecue: Yes
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Around Nakamonzen-chō, Kagamihara-shi, Gifu

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kagamihara City.)

