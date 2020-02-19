Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Sakura no Sato Park (Shizuoka)
Guideto JapanTravel
There is almost always something for a cherry blossom lover to see at Sakura no Sato Park, as the 40,000-square-meter park boasts some 1,500 cherry trees of 40 different types, including those bloom in the fall (jūgatsuzakura), in February (kawazuzakura), and in April (somei yoshino).
The somei yoshino in the park are lit up at night when the sakuras blossom, and various shows and performances are held in conjunction with Toshima-ku in Tokyo, which is also famous for its cherry blossoms.
Sakura no Sato Park (Shizuoka)
- Varieties: 40 varieties, including kawazuzakura, ōshimazakura, and somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,500
- When: Early April (somei yoshino)
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1317-4 Futo, Itō-shi, Shizuoka
- Website: Shizuoka Prefectural Tourism Association
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Itō City Tourist Information.)
