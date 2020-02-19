Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Sakura no Sato Park (Shizuoka)

Guideto Japan

There is almost always something for a cherry blossom lover to see at Sakura no Sato Park, as the 40,000-square-meter park boasts some 1,500 cherry trees of 40 different types, including those bloom in the fall (jūgatsuzakura), in February (kawazuzakura), and in April (somei yoshino).

English

日本語

简体字

繁體字

Français

Español

العربية

Русский