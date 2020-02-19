Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Fuji Cemetery (Shizuoka)

Guideto Japan

The Fuji Cemetery covers an area of 2.3 million square meters at the eastern foot of Mount Fuji. Some 1,000 somei yoshino and 7,000 yamazakura have been planted on the park-like grounds, many of them along the central lane to create a breathtaking row of blossoms in the spring.