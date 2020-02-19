Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Fuji Cemetery (Shizuoka)
The Fuji Cemetery covers an area of 2.3 million square meters at the eastern foot of Mount Fuji. Some 1,000 somei yoshino and 7,000 yamazakura have been planted on the park-like grounds, many of them along the central lane to create a breathtaking row of blossoms in the spring.
Fuji Cemetery (Shizuoka)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura
- No. of trees: 8,000
- When: Mid-April
- Hours: 9:00–16:30 (closed on Wednesdays)
- Admission: Free
- Address: 888-2 Ōmika, Oyama-chō, Suntō-gun, Shizuoka
- Website: Shizuoka Prefectural Tourism Association
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Fuji Cemetery.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Shizuoka cherry blossoms in Japan