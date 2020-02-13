Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Expo Park (Osaka)
Expo Park is the spacious, former site of the 1970 World Exposition in Osaka, where some 5,500 cherry trees of nine different varieties grow today. Sections of the park stay open at night to offer visitors a magical view of illuminated blossoms.
The Tower of the Sun was designed by artist Okamoto Tarō and built as part of the Theme Pavilion of the 1970 Osaka Expo. The iconic structure, along with the Tree of Life exhibit inside the tower, still stands today as the symbol of Expo Park. The number of people allowed inside the tower is restricted due to building codes, so be sure to make a reservation before visiting.
Expo Park (Osaka)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, kanhizakura, higanzakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 5,500
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: 9:30–17:00 (closed Wednesdays but open every day in April through early May)
- Admission (to Natural & Cultural Gardens and Japanese Garden): Adults ¥260, children 7–15 yrs. ¥80
- Address: 1-1 Banpakukōen, Suita-shi, Osaka
- Website: Expo’70 Commemorative Park
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Expo ’70 Commemorative Park Management Partners.)
