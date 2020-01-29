Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Utsubuki Park (Tottori)
Guideto JapanTravel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The vast grounds of the park encompasses Mount Utsubuki, where, according to legend, a celestial maiden (hagoromo) discovers the feather robe that had been stolen from her by the man she married and flies back to heaven, leaving behind her husband, their child, and all memory of the encounter. Today, visitors to Hagoromo Pond can purchase special paper that melts in water for ¥400 and write down any embarrassing or painful episodes they would rather forget; they can then float it on the pond with a prayer that those memories will disappear along with the paper.
Utsubuki Park (Tottori)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 4,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Picnic: Barbecuing permitted in designated areas
- Admission: Free
- Address: Nakano-chō, Kurayoshi-shi, Tottori
- Website: Kurayoshi Tourist Information
Nearby hanami site
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kurayoshi Tourism Mice Association.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Tottori cherry blossoms in Japan Kurayoshi