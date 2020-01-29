Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Utsubuki Park (Tottori)

Cherry Blossoms

With 4,000 cherry trees, Utsubuki Park is regarded as the best hanami site in the San’in region. Just as lovely as the blossoms themselves are their reflections in the Hagoromo Pond. Some 500 lanterns lend charm to the Kurayoshi Spring Festival when the blossoms are at their peak.

The vast grounds of the park encompasses Mount Utsubuki, where, according to legend, a celestial maiden (hagoromo) discovers the feather robe that had been stolen from her by the man she married and flies back to heaven, leaving behind her husband, their child, and all memory of the encounter. Today, visitors to Hagoromo Pond can purchase special paper that melts in water for ¥400 and write down any embarrassing or painful episodes they would rather forget; they can then float it on the pond with a prayer that those memories will disappear along with the paper.

Utsubuki Park (Tottori)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, etc.

No. of trees: 4,000

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Picnic: Barbecuing permitted in designated areas

Admission: Free

Address: Nakano-chō, Kurayoshi-shi, Tottori

Website: Kurayoshi Tourist Information

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kurayoshi Tourism Mice Association.)