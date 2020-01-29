Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: The Tottori Castle Ruins in Kyūshō Park (Tottori)

Guideto Japan

The foot of Mount Kyūshō, atop which Tottori Castle once stood, has been turned into a park where roughly 240 somei yoshino and other cherry trees have been planted, mainly along the former moat. With lanterns illuminating the blossoms and stalls selling food and drinks, the park is a popular yozakura destination.

