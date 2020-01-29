Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: The Tottori Castle Ruins in Kyūshō Park (Tottori)
Guideto JapanTravel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tottori Castle is best known as the site of a merciless 200-day siege by Toyotomi Hideyoshi in 1581 that starved out the defending garrison. It was originally a quintessential yamashiro (mountain castle) that utilized natural defenses, but when it passed into the hands of Ikeda Mitsumasa—lord of Himeji Castle (now a national treasure)—in the Edo period, he replicated the latter’s style and moved the keep to the foot of the hill. Himeji and Tottori thus came to be known as “sibling” castles.
The Tottori Castle Ruins in Kyūshō Park (Tottori)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 240
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2-chōme, Higashimachi, Tottori-shi, Tottori
- Website: Tottori Tourist Information
Nearby hanami site
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tottori Prefecture.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Tottori cherry blossoms in Japan