Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Banks of the Hii River (Shimane)
A 2-kilometer “sakura tunnel” of approximately 800 cherry trees runs along the Hii River bank in the city of Unnan. The trees were planted early in the Shōwa era and continue to delight visitors today despite having been endangered by World War II and repeated floods.
The city of Unnan takes great pride in its cherry trees and sees to it they are well preserved, such as by nurturing specialists called sakura-mori who attend to the needs of trees that are more than 80 years old and grow the next generation of younger trees. The city welcomes donations to a fund set up support the activities of sakura-mori.
Banks of the Hii River (Shimane)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 800
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Kisuki, Kisuki-chō, Unnan-shi, Shimane
- Webiste: Unnan Travel Guide
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Unnan City Tourism Association.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Shimane cherry blossoms in Japan Unnan