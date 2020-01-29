Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Banks of the Hii River (Shimane)

A 2-kilometer “sakura tunnel” of approximately 800 cherry trees runs along the Hii River bank in the city of Unnan. The trees were planted early in the Shōwa era and continue to delight visitors today despite having been endangered by World War II and repeated floods.

