Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Matsue Castle Park (Shimane)

Guideto Japan

Matsue Castle was designated a national treasure in 2015, and it is surrounded today by a park with some 200 somei yoshino, yaezakura, and shidarezakura trees. It is also a popular destination for yozakura lovers, as lanterns light up the beautiful blossoms during the hanami season.