Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kakuzan Park and Tsuyama Castle (Okayama)
Tsuyama Castle, counted as one of Japan’s top 100 castles, is noted for its spectacular, three-tiered stone wall that reaches 45 meters high. In early April, the somei yoshino trees that have been planted throughout the castle’s main enclosure (honmaru) burst into dazzling light pink. The blossoms are also stunning when illuminated at night.
Tsuyama Castle was a casualty of an 1873 government ordinance for feudal castles to be torn down, and all that remained was the stone wall. A watchtower (Bitchū yagura) was restored in 2004, however, in commemoration of the castle’s 400th anniversary. It is now open to the public and provides a magnificent view of the cherry blossoms.
Kakuzan Park and Tsuyama Castle (Okayama)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Early April
- Hours: 8:40–19:00 (7:30–22:00 during sakura festival)
- Admission: Adults ¥300 (free for middle school students and younger)
- Address: 135 Sange, Tsuyama-shi, Okayama
- Website: Tsuyama: City of Cherry Blossoms
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Okayama Prefectural Tourism Federation.)
