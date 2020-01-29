Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kakuzan Park and Tsuyama Castle (Okayama)

Guideto Japan

Tsuyama Castle, counted as one of Japan’s top 100 castles, is noted for its spectacular, three-tiered stone wall that reaches 45 meters high. In early April, the somei yoshino trees that have been planted throughout the castle’s main enclosure (honmaru) burst into dazzling light pink. The blossoms are also stunning when illuminated at night.

